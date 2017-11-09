Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [November 09, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 9, 2017

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, November 9, 2017.

    Headlines from Punch

    2018 budget: Experts fault non-oil revenue projection

    Liberian President visits Imo today

    Alleged N1.2bn fraud: FG asks court to seize Peace Corps’ assets

    FG targets 15m jobs

    Saraki taunts sacked SGF, says days of balderdash over

    Senate shifts PIB passage to Q1 2018

    CBN expands Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, releases N45bn

    IG at Senate, refuses to answer questions

    Senate summons Fashola over alleged $35m spendings

    Maina: Kyari, Oyo-Ita reconcile, embrace publicly

    No automatic ticket for Atiku, says PDP BoT chair

    Controversy over alleged $1.4m scam in defence ministry

    Four power plants shut down in two days

    Kidnappers of Labour Party chairman’s mother demand N100m ransom

    We didn’t arrest Bobrisky, says Lagos CP

    Lagos, former deputy speaker clash over N150m property

    Abuja taxi drivers block roads, protest colleague’s killing

    SARS kill seven robbers, kidnappers in Imo, C’River

    Faulty boats: LASWA gives operators two weeks ultimatum

    Ondo motorcycle riders protest police extortion

    Govt suspends VP, withholds salary for impregnating 16-year-old pupil


    Headlines from The Nation

    Fed Govt plans $600m investment fund for solid mineral sector

    Senate refers NDDC board extension row to SGF

    Reps to probe Customs import waivers from 2010 till date

    Magu: EFCC recovers N738b in two years

    IGP blocks Senate probe of Misau’s allegations

    DisCos not paid N25b, says ANED

    Falana makes fresh case for release of El-Zakzaky, wife

    Ibadan 21 obas: Olubadan ‘ll reconcile with Ajimobi, says Oluwo

    Ambode orders contractors to complete Ayinke House in six months

    NLC president leads protest against Kaduna teachers’ sack

    Amosun to distribute C of O November 13

    Anambra poll: INEC disowns materials found in hotel

    Bayelsa seaport gets 2020 date

    Nine die, four injured in Plateau attack

    Gbaramatu monarch warns against pipelines vandalism

    Monkeypox victim loses pregnancy

    Headlines from Vanguard

    Buhari Directs Minister To Investigate Outbreak Of ‘Unknown Disease In Jigawa

    Afreximbank Invests $16bn In Nigeria

    Abba Kyari, Oyo-Ita reconcile at FEC meeting

    Reps to probe MDAs over N115bn tax liabilities

    Misau: IGP Appears Before Senate, Says He He Has Nothing To Hide

    N120bn bribery allegation: Court rejects IGP’s motion to stop Senate probe

    2018 UTME: JAMB bans pens, wristwatches in centres

    WHO Inaugurates First African Institute For Health Policy Studies In Ebonyi

    Biafrans Not Terrorists, But Want To Be Heard — CAN President

    IPOB Faults Financial Times Of London On Biafra

    Igboekulie Partners WAEC To Reward Best Igbo Candidates

    Afe Babalola Wins GUNI-Africa Award

    Soldier Dies, As Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack In Adamawa

    Edo NMA to shut down activities in health sector tomorrow

    LSETF Approves N4.9bn Loans For 6,548 MSMEs

    Ollie Nigerian dwarf goat dies in US
     

    Comments