Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper November 1, 2017. Headlines from Punch Budget: Buhari fetes N’Assembly leaders Metuh: Testifying will expose me to criminal trial – Jonathan Ekwueme collapses at home, admitted in Enugu hospital Oil price rises to $61 per barrel APC NEC meeting: Govs’ bid to get automatic 2019 ticket for Buhari fails Social media outcry: NNPC GMD cancels dinner with lawmakers N797bn VAT revenue recorded in 10 months – Adeosun Reps stop NAFDAC’ s N18.9bn budget CCB arraigns two directors, 31 others before CCT Nov. 7 Nigeria jumps 24 places in ease of doing business …Buhari, Osinbajo applaud ranking We’ll consider Nigeria’s $400m loan request, says AfDB Shell, Eni may face trial over $1.3bn Nigerian deal Ashafa laments non-completion of national library building Accord Party delists Ladoja Father sets son ablaze as punishment for rudeness Driver kidnaps boss’ brother, girlfriend over loan request Two IMSU students returning from burial die in auto crash Commercial motorcyclist commits suicide in Ibadan Nigerians consume 400 million condoms yearly – SFH Headlines from The Nation Buhari to bring in more ministers in FEC shake-up Osinbajo wants total commitment toward building a new Nigeria Legislative, Executive will cooperate for good governance – Saraki Senate seeks release of N308.464m to hospitals NDLEA faults police’ drug war EFCC resumes probe of Osborne’s $43.4m cash Dasuki: Court declines request for arrest warrant against DSS’ DG You’ve done well, APC Caucus, NEC tell Buhari Paris/London Club loan: Firms oppose temporary forfeiture of N1.4b Panel’s duties may be time wasting, says Salami Ogun to inaugurate 15MW power plant today Fayose urges security agencies to fish out EKSU students’ killers Bauchi NUJ Trains 50 Journalists Police nab two brothers over alleged murder Monkey pox recorded in Benue, Edo Mob beat three armed robbers to death in Ondo Edo Jobs Summit: Over 600 youths undergo employability skills training NACA: 200,000 people have HIV in Ibadan Gombe APC ‘ll triumph in 2019, says Muazu Music Superstar, Akon, to host AFRIMA 2017 in Lagos Headlines from Vanguard We need your cooperation to defeat corruption , Presidency begs Nigerians Key To Nigeria’s Unity, Progress Is In The Church —Osinbajo Because I stopped pension thieves I am subjected to relentless persecution, media trail – Maina Nigeria’s Crude Oil Production Dips By 70, 000 Bpd US Wades Into Nigeria’s Cybersecurity Problem UBTH Announces Treatment Of Monkey Pox Patient AFRIMA 2017 Promises Africa’s Longest Red Carpet No Threat Can Stop Sack Of 22,000 Teachers, Says Gov El-Rufai Modibbo Varsity Graduates 5,156 A-Ibom, AHI Partner To Scale Up Family Planning Method S-East Govs Responsible For Invasion Of Kanu’s House —IPOB South-South Leaders Back Oyegun, Condemn Youth Protest In Abuja Sacking Babachir, Oke Not Enough, Onaiyekan Tells Buhari IDU Flags-Off Isoko Language Teaching In Schools