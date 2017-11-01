Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [November 1, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper November 1, 2017.


    Headlines from Punch

    Budget: Buhari fetes N’Assembly leaders

    Metuh: Testifying will expose me to criminal trial – Jonathan

    Ekwueme collapses at home, admitted in Enugu hospital

    Oil price rises to $61 per barrel

    APC NEC meeting: Govs’ bid to get automatic 2019 ticket for Buhari fails

    Social media outcry: NNPC GMD cancels dinner with lawmakers

    N797bn VAT revenue recorded in 10 months – Adeosun

    Reps stop NAFDAC’ s N18.9bn budget

    CCB arraigns two directors, 31 others before CCT Nov. 7

    Nigeria jumps 24 places in ease of doing business …Buhari, Osinbajo applaud ranking

    We’ll consider Nigeria’s $400m loan request, says AfDB

    Shell, Eni may face trial over $1.3bn Nigerian deal

    Ashafa laments non-completion of national library building

    Accord Party delists Ladoja

    Father sets son ablaze as punishment for rudeness

    Driver kidnaps boss’ brother, girlfriend over loan request

    Two IMSU students returning from burial die in auto crash

    Commercial motorcyclist commits suicide in Ibadan

    Nigerians consume 400 million condoms yearly – SFH

    Headlines from The Nation

    Buhari to bring in more ministers in FEC shake-up

    Osinbajo wants total commitment toward building a new Nigeria

    Legislative, Executive will cooperate for good governance – Saraki

    Senate seeks release of N308.464m to hospitals

    NDLEA faults police’ drug war

    EFCC resumes probe of Osborne’s $43.4m cash

    Dasuki: Court declines request for arrest warrant against DSS’ DG

    You’ve done well, APC Caucus, NEC tell Buhari

    Paris/London Club loan: Firms oppose temporary forfeiture of N1.4b

    Panel’s duties may be time wasting, says Salami

    Ogun to inaugurate 15MW power plant today

    Fayose urges security agencies to fish out EKSU students’ killers

    Bauchi NUJ Trains 50 Journalists

    Police nab two brothers over alleged murder

    Monkey pox recorded in Benue, Edo

    Mob beat three armed robbers to death in Ondo

    Edo Jobs Summit: Over 600 youths undergo employability skills training

    NACA: 200,000 people have HIV in Ibadan

    Gombe APC ‘ll triumph in 2019, says Muazu

    Music Superstar, Akon, to host AFRIMA 2017 in Lagos

    Headlines from Vanguard

    We need your cooperation to defeat corruption , Presidency begs Nigerians

    Key To Nigeria’s Unity, Progress Is In The Church —Osinbajo

    Because I stopped pension thieves I am subjected to relentless persecution, media trail – Maina

    Nigeria’s Crude Oil Production Dips By 70, 000 Bpd

    US Wades Into Nigeria’s Cybersecurity Problem

    UBTH Announces Treatment Of Monkey Pox Patient

    AFRIMA 2017 Promises Africa’s Longest Red Carpet

    No Threat Can Stop Sack Of 22,000 Teachers, Says Gov El-Rufai

    Modibbo Varsity Graduates 5,156

    A-Ibom, AHI Partner To Scale Up Family Planning Method

    S-East Govs Responsible For Invasion Of Kanu’s House —IPOB

    South-South Leaders Back Oyegun, Condemn Youth Protest In Abuja

    Sacking Babachir, Oke Not Enough, Onaiyekan Tells Buhari

    IDU Flags-Off Isoko Language Teaching In Schools
     

    Comments