Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [November 10, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper November 10, 2017.

    Headline from Punch

    Buhari returns to his office 81 days after rat invasion

    Buhari holds first meeting with Armed Forces Council

    Varsity degree not enough to be successful, says Osinbajo

    Reps, MAN, Falana, others reject Morocco’s bid to join ECOWAS

    Recovered N13bn: Court orders forfeiture of Ikoyi flat

    N13bn Ikoyi cash: Whistle-blower may get N325m reward

    MTN extends gains as FG drops funds transfer case

    BBOG resumes daily protest to Aso Villa on Tuesday

    Ex-Super Eagles player arraigned for battering wife

    Peace Corps: Court awards N12.5m damages against police

    MOSOP gives FG Dec. deadline to begin Ogoni clean-up

    NSCDC to deploy 11,000 men, 300 dogs for Anambra poll

    Nasarawa seals banks for failing to remit tax

    Ex-Katsina speaker survives crash as driver dies

    One killed as Nasarawa farmers, Fulani herdsmen clash again

    Sacked teachers: Kaduna NLC vows to fight on

    Motorcycle riders, police clash in Lagos

    Lagos part of Yorubaland, says Okunnu

    Protest as Anglican bishop drags three priests to court

    NYSC members post lovers’ nude pictures on Internet


    Headlines from The Nation

    Buhari backs local govt autonomy

    Don’t admit Morocco into ECOWAS -Stakeholders warn FG

    Bailout coming for states owing doctors’ salaries, says Dogara

    Reps to investigate soldier sexual harassment, shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Plateau

    Govt begins issuance of mining licences online

    Power firms battle N892b shortfall

    NBET faces sanctions over N19m blown on foreign training

    UNILAG to admit only 8,000, says VC

    Imo confers Chieftaincy title on Sirleaf

    PDP: Ex-governors vow to resist imposition of chair

    Abia makes N1.3b from Made-in-Aba campaign, says Ikpeazu

    I expect Buhari to run in 2019, says Umahi

    Submit your arms within 21 days, Akeredolu tells militants

    Ogun Chief Judge pardons 106 inmates

    APC denies allegation to rig Anambra election

    Man wants his 5-year-old marriage dissolved over son’s paternity

    Eight Nigerian start-ups, 12 others for World Bank’s digital programme

    Headlines from Vanguard

    Senate Approves $350m World Bank Loan For Ogun

    FG Won’t Extend VAIDS Deadline —Fowler

    NASS Probes Death Of 26 Nigerian Women In Spanish Warship

    2 Military Officers, Bank Managers Remanded In Prison

    2019: INC Gives Buhari Condition To Get Southeast Support

    Chinese Consulate Donates Motorcycles, Other Equipment To Nigerian Police

    Alleged N3.1bn fraud: Suswam’s arrest by EFCC stalls his ongoing trial

    20% of UBEC N380bn fund unaccessed — Scribe

    Contractors protest non-payment at Finance Ministry

    Enugu Assembly adjourns sitting to renovate chamber

    Protest rocks NPA recruitment in Kano

    Ambode Flags Off Ketu Lay-Bys To Ease Traffic Gridlock

    CONFERMENT OF TITLES: I’m Unstoppable, Olubadan Boasts

    Westerhof Backs Eagles To Win In Algeria
     

