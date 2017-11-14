Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [November 14, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper November 14, 2017.

    Headlines from Punch

    Nigeria’s oil sales suffer, US exports rise

    Ebonyi visit: Police talk tough as IPOB threatens to attack Buhari

    CCT acquittal: A’Court hears FG’s appeal against Saraki today

    Reps debate use of card reader for 2019 polls Wednesday

    We don’t want Ikoyi whistle-blower to run mad – Sagay

    Justice Nganjiwa wants transfer of bribery case

    Court hears IPOB’s application against proscription today

    N450 Diezani cash: EFCC to amend charges against Belgore

    Nigeria recovers $64.63m electricity debt from Benin, Niger

    Power distributors to pay interest on N120bn debt – FG

    National chair: PDP aspirants to sign peace accord in Abuja

    Anti-open grazing law, a time bomb, says Miyetti Allah

    I sold hawker’s body parts for N8,500 – Ritual killer

    Lagos Assembly approves establishment of cooperative college

    Plateau killings: Rep wants herdsmen treated as Boko Haram members

    Several injured as policemen, students, clash in Oyo

    Kwara disburses N1bn to farmers

    Lagos ‘policeman’ robs, stabs commuter, leaves ID card at scene

    I’m depending on friends for food, shelter –Nigerian studying abroad

    Headlines from The Nation

    Buhari okays El-Rufai’s planned sack of teachers

    SGF visits Ekwueme in UK hospital

    Reps to EFCC: Fish out Maina

    Senate recalls Ali Ndume

    Alleged diversion of N16.6b: Court sends Suswam’s ex-aide, two others to prison

    PDP throws race open as consensus talks collapse

    Pirate radio removes Kanu as boss

    186 make First Class as UI graduates 5,629

    UI gets 1st class History graduate

    ASUP’s strike grounds polytechnics

    Four injured in Kwara communal clash

    20 arrested in Ekiti over NSCDC officer’s death

    JAMB to meet with stakeholders on UTME

    PDP leaders oppose Fayose on Secondus

    Man allegedly abducts, sodomises boy

    Headlines from Vanguard

    FG classifies new 7,000 agitators, 13,000 local refinery operators for E-PAP

    DICON commissions state-of-the-art showroom in Kaduna

    NASU, Research Institutes Workers Begin Indefinite Strike

    Revenue Leakages: Reps Query Chevron Over $15,000

    2018 Budget: Tax Target Threatens Companies — NACCIMA

    We’ve flown over 2.7m passengers – Dana Air

    Sujimoto Raises N1 Billion From Local Investors For Its Banana Island Housing Project

    Our People Still Drinking Polluted Waters —Ogoni Monarch

    Ikpeazu Swears In New Commissioner, Creates 7 New Ministries

    Wike, Amaechi’s assassination plots untrue, says Rivers CP

    3,000 Pensioners Protest 56 Months Unpaid Arrears In Oyo

    You Can’t Intimidate Civil Servants Over Choice Of Candidates —Chidoka

    Security beefed up at Anambra INEC over alleged bomb blast

    Royal tussle: Retired Colonel slumps in Ilaro Prisons
     

    Nov 14, 2017
