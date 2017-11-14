Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper November 14, 2017. Headlines from Punch Nigeria’s oil sales suffer, US exports rise Ebonyi visit: Police talk tough as IPOB threatens to attack Buhari CCT acquittal: A’Court hears FG’s appeal against Saraki today Reps debate use of card reader for 2019 polls Wednesday We don’t want Ikoyi whistle-blower to run mad – Sagay Justice Nganjiwa wants transfer of bribery case Court hears IPOB’s application against proscription today N450 Diezani cash: EFCC to amend charges against Belgore Nigeria recovers $64.63m electricity debt from Benin, Niger Power distributors to pay interest on N120bn debt – FG National chair: PDP aspirants to sign peace accord in Abuja Anti-open grazing law, a time bomb, says Miyetti Allah I sold hawker’s body parts for N8,500 – Ritual killer Lagos Assembly approves establishment of cooperative college Plateau killings: Rep wants herdsmen treated as Boko Haram members Several injured as policemen, students, clash in Oyo Kwara disburses N1bn to farmers Lagos ‘policeman’ robs, stabs commuter, leaves ID card at scene I’m depending on friends for food, shelter –Nigerian studying abroad Headlines from The Nation Buhari okays El-Rufai’s planned sack of teachers SGF visits Ekwueme in UK hospital Reps to EFCC: Fish out Maina Senate recalls Ali Ndume Alleged diversion of N16.6b: Court sends Suswam’s ex-aide, two others to prison PDP throws race open as consensus talks collapse Pirate radio removes Kanu as boss 186 make First Class as UI graduates 5,629 UI gets 1st class History graduate ASUP’s strike grounds polytechnics Four injured in Kwara communal clash 20 arrested in Ekiti over NSCDC officer’s death JAMB to meet with stakeholders on UTME PDP leaders oppose Fayose on Secondus Man allegedly abducts, sodomises boy Headlines from Vanguard FG classifies new 7,000 agitators, 13,000 local refinery operators for E-PAP DICON commissions state-of-the-art showroom in Kaduna NASU, Research Institutes Workers Begin Indefinite Strike Revenue Leakages: Reps Query Chevron Over $15,000 2018 Budget: Tax Target Threatens Companies — NACCIMA We’ve flown over 2.7m passengers – Dana Air Sujimoto Raises N1 Billion From Local Investors For Its Banana Island Housing Project Our People Still Drinking Polluted Waters —Ogoni Monarch Ikpeazu Swears In New Commissioner, Creates 7 New Ministries Wike, Amaechi’s assassination plots untrue, says Rivers CP 3,000 Pensioners Protest 56 Months Unpaid Arrears In Oyo You Can’t Intimidate Civil Servants Over Choice Of Candidates —Chidoka Security beefed up at Anambra INEC over alleged bomb blast Royal tussle: Retired Colonel slumps in Ilaro Prisons