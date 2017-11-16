Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [November 16, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 16, 2017 at 7:33 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper November 16 2017.

    Headlines from Punch

    I didn’t know my ministers, top government officials — Buhari

    Name suspects I stopped their probe, Jonathan dares Waziri

    FG to spend N4.8bn on Villa maintenance in 2018

    Ndume resumes, Senate ignores lawmaker’s ‘special request’

    TSA: $21.3m trapped in Heritage Bank, NPA tells Reps

    FG revokes residence permits of expatriates in Atiku, others’ firms

    Discos ripping off consumers with new prepaid meters – Reps

    BVN: Court relaxes conditions to unfreeze unlinked accounts

    JAMB fixes March 9 to 17 for 2018 UTME

    ERGP: FG to hire Malaysian economic experts for N458m

    3,050MW plant: FG, Chinese bank negotiate $4.92bn loan

    $21.7bn missing from NNPC since 1999, says Falana

    Job seeker pays fraudster N1m for NNPC employment

    Buhari, Senate order reinstatement of Obiano’s security aides

    18 die as suicide bombers attack Borno

    Imo couple sell first child on credit

    We are not fooled by President’s visit, says MASSOB

    Anambra: INEC stops PVCs’ distribution, campaigns end today

    Lagos opens Muri Okunola Park for art exhibition

    LASG issues Muiz Banire’s 90-year-old mother 48-hour demolition notice

    Baba Sala down with a stroke, cries for help


    Headlines from The Nation

    Buhari returns to Abuja after 2-day working visit to South East

    Nigeria committed to peace, security in West Africa, says Osinbajo

    United States claims $300m Abacha loot

    Inflation drops to 15.91%

    Oil prices end gain streak, drop to $61

    FG following investigations on death of 2 Nigerians in S/Africa

    Court refuses to stop Dasuki’s trial

    WAEC to conduct SSCE in January

    Ojukwu’s son defects to APC as Buhari campaigns for Nwoye

    Jigawa Assembly to investigates death 50 children, increase in child mortality

    Obaseki orders arrest of Olodiama monarch

    Rivers rejects police report on Wike/Amaechi assassination claims


    Headlines from Vanguard

    Nigerian Women Need To Be More Financially Comfortable —FG

    UBEC N380bn Fund: 20% yet unaccessed — Executive Secretary

    Tribunal Nullifies Election Of Katsina Rep, Mashi

    UI first Professor of Pharmacy becomes Chrisland varsity V-C

    Otodo-Gbame eviction: Victims lay siege to Gov Ambode’s office, demand resettlement

    540 Kwara Farmers Get N1bn

    Aregbesola, four Ministers to grace Cocoa festival

    Kogi’s IGR hits N1bn monthly

    Tension In Ekiti NUJ As Members Disrupt Election

    PDP Holds Two Parallel Zonal Meetings In Ibadan

    Ogoni clean-up: HYPREP begins selection of firms

    Abducted octogenarian professor found dead in Benin

    Alleged coronation of Pere of Olodiama Kingdom sacrilegious —Oba Ewuare II

    Cowbellpedia Math contest: Ernest-Eze emerges double winner

    Two Nigerians win Shell global entrepreneurship prize
     

    Attached Files:

    RemmyAlex, Nov 16, 2017 at 7:33 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Nigeria Today's Newspaper
    1. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [November 15, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Nov 15, 2017 at 6:54 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      419
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 15, 2017 at 6:54 AM
    2. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [November 14, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Nov 14, 2017 at 7:32 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      394
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 14, 2017 at 7:32 AM
    3. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [November 13, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Nov 13, 2017 at 6:52 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      740
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 13, 2017 at 6:52 AM
    4. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [November 11, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Nov 11, 2017 at 7:41 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      407
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 11, 2017 at 7:41 AM
    5. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [November 10, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Nov 10, 2017 at 6:34 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      705
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 10, 2017 at 6:34 AM
    6. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [November 09, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Nov 9, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      701
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 9, 2017
    7. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [November 08, 2017]

      RemmyAlex, Nov 8, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      710
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 8, 2017

    Comments