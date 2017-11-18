Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [November 18, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, November 18, 2017.

    Punch

    Buhari commiserates with Iran, Iraq over earthquake

    Ijaw people must stop destroying themselves, says Jonathan

    FG budgets N158m for generator fuel, others at power ministry

    EFCC arrests Anyim for receiving N520m from Dasuki

    Court reverses forfeiture of N500m, $500,000 allegedly diverted by Zamfara gov

    Court rules on Nnamdi Kanu’s whereabouts Dec 13

    Female combatants: Documents expose military’s cover-up

    ASUP strike: Students give FG 14-day ultimatum, vow to storm Aso Villa

    We’re safe but afraid – Benson, President, Nigerian Community in Zimbabwe

    Businessman, Osula’s police security beat man to a pulp in Lagos

    Teenager who lost fallopian tube had abortions multiple times – Police

    PSN hails Buhari for appointing Adeyeye as NAFDAC DG

    Kwara State University lecturer commits suicide

    Bomb scare, anxiety as Anambra voters elect governor today

    Niger uncovers syndicate behind fake promotion letters

    Snakebite: Plateau hospital records 822 victims in 10 months

    Over 14,000 APC members to join PDP in Niger

    Kwara LG poll: Police boss restricts movement

    Apapa gridlock: NPA issues fresh directives to truck drivers

    NEWMAP completes rehabilitation of four erosion sites in Calabar

    UNICAF offers scholarships to corps members in Lagos

    Okorocha to unveil Obasanjo, Ekwueme, Awolowo’s statues, seven others

    The Nation

    Obasanjo, Jonathan used police against governors, says Senate panel

    Buhari’s achievements laudable despite inheriting empty purse – Lai Mohammed

    NERC plans to solve metering problems

    EFCC grills ex-SGF Anyim

    How ex-Zamfara governor Yerima blew N464m meant for dam — ICPC

    FG raises panel to probe death of 26 Nigerian teenage girls on Meditenanean sea

    Zimbabwe: Embattled Mugabe makes first public appearance after coup

    Sterling Bank empowers artists with 4m

    Anambra election: Party chieftains beg voters to come out

    33-yr-old bizman dies two days to wedding

    Doctors protests kidnap of CMD, others

    Better days ahead in Ogun as Senate approves $350M loan

    Violation of street begging: Hisbah arrests 166 beggars

    Repentant Militants surrender massive arms, weapons in Ondo.

    Eagles get $2,000 each for beating Argentina

    Vanguard

    Senate urges Immigration to enforce law on expatriate quota

    Igbo leaders to Buhari: We won’t be deceived with 2023 Igbo Presidency

    EFCC detains ex-SGF, Anyim, exposes how he used personal firms to siphon N13b Ecological fund

    Mile2/Badagry Expressway: Underground pipelines responsible for slow pace of work —Fashola

    Seme Customs rakes N5.4bn in 10 months

    El-zakzaky’s continued detention: Clerics lament silence of Human Rights Community

    Kidnapped Boys Found In Reverend Sister’s Orphanage Home

    Gov. Wike wins new Telegraph Man of the Year award

    Okorocha accuses oil companies of creating crisis

    EBONYI CULTURAL DAY: Govt to empower 520 street traders

    Adamawa govt. pays N20m counterpart fund to scale up FADAMA project

    Science Education: NNPC Partners With WAEC As Delta State Wins 2017 National Quiz Competition

    Buhari Commiserates With Iranian President Rouhani Over Devastating Earthquake

    We’ll Not Disrupt Election—IPOB
     

    Comments