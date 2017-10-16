Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 16, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 16, 2017 at 7:17 AM.

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper October 16, 2017.

    Headlines from Punch

    Lawmakers enjoy free treatment at Aso Rock clinic –Presidency

    $5.5bn loan: FG not borrowing to pay salaries, says APC

    Reps summon NBC, Seven-Up, Cadbury, 88 others over harmful soft drinks

    2017: NPA to spend N278bn of N288bn revenue

    We source 75% of raw materials locally – Guinness MD

    Ailing minister returns from US medical trip

    FRSC refers 4,000 traffic offenders for mental evaluation

    Alaafin picks Gani Adams as new Aare Ona Kakanfo

    Gunmen kill three NDLEA men, steal guns

    Police sergeant, retired ASP arrested for ‘robbery’ in Lagos hotel

    Kidnapped zoo director, Ehanire, regains freedom

    Niger civil servants remanded for forging promotion letters

    Alleged adultery: Mob beats man to death in Abia community

    Gully threatens Calabar-Ikom road, motorists groan

    Ondo gets special court for illegal structure builders

    Fulani herdsmen, farmers sign peace accord in Nasarawa

    Police nab 14-year-old girl, others for beheading man

    Akwa United win 2017 Aiteo Cup

    Vaccine: IPOB tells pupils to return to school


    Headlines from The Nation

    No $25 billion contract was awarded by NNPC, says Osinbajo

    Fed Govt borrowing to save jobs, says minister

    ALGON, 16 foreign partners to create 5.9m jobs from new agriculture scheme

    Army ends Operation Python Dance in Southeast

    AGF urges court to dismiss suit seeking Magu’s sack

    Obasanjo, Yar’ Adua, Jonathan, Buhari are accidental leaders, says Na’Abba

    SON reduces product registration time to 60 days

    Gunmen kill three NDLEA operatives

    Evans: police took my N55m, $10,000, 29 vehicles, others

    I don’t know where Kanu is, says governor

    Al-Makura hails female team for winning National League

    Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu hail Fed Govt on 41km Enugu-Ebonyi road

    Fayose gives cars to aides over EFCC detention

    Six dead, five injured in Plateau attack

    Kano records 98,000 malaria cases

    Police arrest 16 kidnap suspects in Akwa Ibom

    Labourer jailed 10 months for stealing tyres

    Headlines from Vanguard

    $5.5bn Loan Request: PDP, APC At War As FG Explains Borrowings

    Southern Leaders Tackle Buhari Over Directive To World Bank

    Nobody Should Kill Nigerians In South Africa— Jacob Zuma

    African countries should replicate Obasanjo’s library —Mbeki

    Aso Rock Clinic received zero allocation for capital project in 2017 – Perm Sec.

    NAICOM Commences Review Of Companies’ Capital Base

    FG settles 73 ex-militants with fish, crop, poultry farms

    Dangote Employs Youth Graduates For Rice Farming In Kogi

    Lagos Has Broken Culture Of Silence Around Sexual, Domestic Abuse — AMBODE

    Tension As Ile-Ife Youths Accuse Modakeke Of Encroachment

    2018: My deputy’s selection was divine arrangement —Fayose

    Commissioner Points Hypertension, Diabetes As Major Causes Of Blindness

    Delta inaugurates 8-man c’ttee on mining

    Sokoto Earmarks N1.5bn For Road Projects

    Anambra Judiciary Sets Up C’ttee On Nkerehi, Umuchukwu Dispute
     

