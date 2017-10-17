Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 17, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 17, 2017 at 7:19 AM.

  RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper October 17, 2017.

    Headlines from Punch

    World Bank disagrees with Adeosun on borrowing … says cost of debts not sustainable

    Senate panel summons Baru, Shell boss in oilfield probe

    Fire guts petrol minister Kachikwu’s house

    Despite curfew, suspected Fulani herdsmen kill 27 in fresh Plateau attack

    106 criminals arrested, 26 guns recovered in ‘Python Dance’ –Army

    $20m bribery scam: NPA consults AGF over indicted firm's contract bid

    Businessman arraigned for defrauding bank of N335m

    APC to hold NEC meeting Oct. 31

    Produce Kanu or face war, IPOB warns

    Two die, others injured as Cameroonian gendarmes invade Nigerian community

    Bayelsa monkeypox patient commits suicide, FG clears Lagos, others

    17-year-old Lagos girl stabs boyfriend to death

    Kaduna pays N17bn pension, N4bn death benefits

    Nigerian keeper makes La Liga history

    Victor Moses out for one month

    Lagos backs 1,140 persons to boost food production

    Elevator accident: Court awards N10.3m against Lagos hotel

    Final-year student of UMYU dies of snake bite

    Sokoto sends 239 lab scientists back to school

    Bonnke targets 30 million Africans in Nigeria’s farewell crusade

    Headlines from The Nation

    Buhari hosts kid admirers in Aso Villa

    Nnamdi Kanu’s whereabouts unknown as trial resumes today

    NPA gives INTELS three months to quit ports

    Nigeria signs MoU with Ghana to boost blue economy

    NLNG demands $315m refund from NIMASA

    Court orders Akpobolokemi to explain role in alleged N2.6b fraud

    Fire outbreak in Kachikwu’s house not sabotage, says ministry

    Gunmen kill 29 displaced persons in attack on camp

    Cough, measles kill 17 children in Kano

    Aeronautical academy coming in Bauchi

    UNIMED can cure cancer, says VC

    ABUAD to inaugurate world-class teaching hospital

    203 get First Class at Federal Agric Varsity

    Yellow Fever: Kwara vaccinates 200,000 people

    DPO kidnapped in Niger

    Ajudua seeks to quash alleged $1m fraud charge

    Pastor gets N.2m bail for alleged N1.5m fraud

    Zuma’s visit boosted Imo economy, says businessman

    Headlines from Vanguard

    Plateau killing: Buhari directs military, police to halt reprisal attacks

    Uniform men lured us to be killed by herdsmen – Plateau attack survivor

    Agbakoba asks court to sack President Buhari as Minister of Petroleum Resources

    PPMC earns N132bn from petrol, kerosene, diesel sales

    NECA Faults NASS Over Frequent Summons To CEOs

    Illegality of bailout funds to states: NGF, Falana, others tackle Tukur, ex-RMAFC boss

    N120bn bribery allegation: Court declines to order Misau’s arrest

    PDP flags off campaign in Anambra

    Petrol tanker fire wreaks havoc on Abia community

    Wike to boost agric sector with loans for 10,000

    Osun, American Firm Sign $450m MoU On Environment

    Kogi To Implement No-Work No-Pay Policy

    Imo CP, Ezike, Bags NUJ Award

    Nigeria’s Unity Non-Negotiable —Wike

    NWPL Super 4 Fallout: Edo Plans 20 mini stadia

    Oshoala gets Emzor support
     

