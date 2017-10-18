Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 18, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, October 18, 2017.

    Headlines from Punch

    Foreign hospitals stealing kidneys, FG warns

    President signs petroleum varsity bill into law

    State governors demand fresh bailout from Buhari

    Court orders Abaribe to produce Kanu, senator seeks to end suretyship

    Fraudsters using my name to blackmail govs, ministers – Magu

    NNPC stores two billion litres of petrol for end-of-year movement

    Dasuki seeks indefinite adjournment of money laundering trial

    Monarchs deserve constitutional recognition – Sanusi, Obi of Onitsha, Dokubo-Spiff

    Fela was my most interesting client – Falana

    Kwara command detains SARS men for alleged sexual harassment

    Ortom reports herdsmen to Buhari, backs President’s re-election

    LAUTECH: ASUU suspends strike, lectures resume Monday

    Plateau, Nasarawa eliminate elephantiasis

    1,000 firms bid for 17 contracts at NRC

    Ford inaugurates N5bn vehicle assembly plant in Lagos

    Vaccination: Parents withdraw kids from Ondo schools

    IPOB can’t get Biafra, says Zionists’ leader

    I’m a fighter, worthy of being Aare Ona Kakanfo – Gani Adams

    I can’t continue to stay alone, 87-year-old lawyer defends wedding


    Headlines from The Nation

    Buhari for D-8 Summit in Turkey

    Buhari frowns at states’ inability to pay workers

    Pressure on Senate panel to drop $25b contracts probe

    World Bank okays $150m for mining sector

    10,446 get Army’s free medical service in Southeast

    Fed Govt acquiring modern arms to fight Boko Haram, says Buratai

    Obasanjo: I’m done with PDP

    Fed Govt accuses Dasuki of plot to stall trial

    Fowler is 1stVice Chair UN Tax Committee

    Dangote partners Kogi on rice farming

    Gani Adams deserves Are Ona Kakanfo title, says Tinubu

    Assembly okays Obaseki’s N2.3b loan

    Ortom seeks arrest of Miyetti Allah leaders

    Ayomike to be buried in Warri November 5

    CNPP slams Fayose for ‘diverting’ pensioners’ funds

    Headlines from Vanguard

    Buhari Sends MTEF, FSP, To Reps

    Govs demand 50% balance of Paris Club Refund

    Nigeria’s oil export rises by 150,000 bpd

    Senate calls for free, compulsory education at all levels

    Name national monument in honour of Malu, Senate tells FG

    Biafra: Court orders Abaribe, Jewish Priest to produce Kanu or face jail

    Ohanaeze Youths Reject Restructuring

    Senate Moves To Sanction Private Firms That Disallow Workers’ Unionism

    Banks’ Return To Global Bond Market’ll Boost Foreign Currency Liquidity —Fitch

    Inflation Drops To 15.98% In Sept —NBS

    Nothing Works At UNTH Enugu— Protesting Doctors

    Pandemonium As Rumour Of Vaccination By Soldiers Hits Ondo

    UNILORIN Student Dies 3 Days To Graduation
     

    Comments