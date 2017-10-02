Submit Post Advertise

  Hypertension: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment Of The Silent Killer

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 2, 2017]

October 2, 2017

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, October 2, 2017.

    Punch

    Buhari in Borno, urges soldiers to stand against secession

    Nigeria@57: Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Gowon, others attend church service

    ICPC arraigns Presidency’s ex-nominee for N182m fraud

    Govs list restructuring, others as solutions to Nigeria’s woes

    68 inventions get NOTAP’s patent approval

    FG plans 10 new rail lines

    Uber plans bus service in Lagos, Cairo

    Court remands 23 INEC officers for alleged N360m bribe

    Small internet service providers face extinction threat over data pricing

    UNIMAID lecturers spend 69 days with B’Haram

    IPOB, lawyer attack Kalu for saying Kanu has fled Nigeria

    Benue workers begin strike Tuesday

    Candle fire kills two kids in Lagos, destroys apartment

    Jubilation as police kill most-wanted Imo robber

    Hoodlum rapes NYSC member in C’River

    LASG asks residents to report sexual violence cases

    Court sacks Abia councillor for delay in tax payment

    Robbers carry out house-to- house raid on Ibadan estate

    Oyo closes zoo after lion killed keeper

    The Nation

    Buhari: we’ll defend all Nigerians everywhere

    Health workers await minister’s signature to suspend strike

    CBN stops banks from taking charges on bulk transfers

    Refineries’ rehabilitation to cost NNPC $1billion

    Boroh to Niger Delta ex-agitators: help build economy

    Restructuring: Bakare advocates 10 years transition programme

    Benue workers prepare for indefinite strike

    Another Boko Haram suspect arrested in Ondo

    Man commits suicide in Edo

    Abia community honours NDDC chief Ekere

    Kidnapped police officer, others rescued in Kaduna

    Ex-NANS President Dauda dies on way to India

    Ekiti PDP condemns Adeyeye’s silence over arrest of Fayose’s aides

    PDP loses ex-chairman, oil mogul, 2,000 others to APC in Akwa Ibom

    MASSOB: Kanu remains ‘Biafra hero’ dead or alive

    Vanguard

    Oct 1 Speech: Ohanaeze, Ezeife, Others Blast Buhari

    Atiku flays state govts for abandoning compulsory free education policy

    50 Years Of Asaba Massacre; Asagba Calls For Justice

    No respite as doctors’ strike persists

    N250m pipeline contract money missing—Edo ex-militant leaders

    Ijaw group urges Buhari to revoke NNPC appointments, Daura rail project

    Delta Govt To Partner NAPTIP In Eradication Of Trafficking —Mordi

    Flood sacks over 20 Agatu villages

    Osun APC Again Challenges PDP To Debate

    Wike donates 4 APCs to Police

    Woman, 70, Daughter Docked Over N200m Fraud
     

