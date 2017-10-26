Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [October 26, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 26, 2017 at 8:30 AM.

  RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Here are some selected headlines today's newspaper, October 26, 2017.

    Headlines from The Punch

    Buhari, Jonathan’s men clash over Maina scandal … as Maina’s family claims Buhari’s govt brought him back • Ex-president’s loyalists reinstated Maina –Presidency • Malami, Dambazau, others don’t work for me –Jonathan

    Metuh’s trial: Court gives bailiff five days to subpoena Jonathan …orders ex-President, Dasuki to appear Oct. 31

    Misau mentions Aisha Buhari, Emefiele, Ambode in IG probe

    Legacy debts account for $3bn of $5.5bn foreign loans –Adeosun

    Boko Haram kills eight soldiers in Damaturu

    Air strike kills Shekau’s wife, others during B’Haram meeting – NAF

    Some Lake Chad’s islands in possession of B’Haram –Military

    Unpaid wage: Senators donate 1,280 bags of rice to Kogi workers

    EFCC returns 11.9m stolen by RCCG deacon

    Air Force’s $900,000 found in Badeh’s account –Witness

    Power rejection: Jebba, Kainji reduce generation by 416.4MW

    Fire razes Fayose’s G-Class in Lagos • We saw driver packing burnt cash from vehicle –Traffic officer

    Robbers shoot Lagos policeman, steal gun

    26 cars stolen in Lagos, recovered in Ondo – Police

    ENSIEC makes a U-turn, recalls disqualified APC candidates

    CP presents Ayade’s N2m to families of slain policemen

    Niger gov denies plan to sack teachers

    Edo police arrest seven for murder of UNIBEN professor

    Power-drunk Edo PPRO bars PUNCH from command

    Thugs attack, cut off Lamido supporter’s hand in Kaduna

    Headlines from The Nation

    Buhari signs Northeast Development Commission Bill

    FEC to consider 2018 budget today

    Presidency: Jonathan govt officials, Maina shared loot

    Govt to refinance debts with $3b, says Adeosun

    Salami rejects appointment to monitor graft cases

    Nigeria’s gas flare rate dips to 12%

    11 insurgents killed in Borno

    Indimi Foundation builds N600m housing estate for IDPs

    Power can’t be fixed without mining sector collaboration, says Fashola

    Only 30 per cent UTME candidates ‘ll be admitted this year, says NUC

    Poverty rate in the North alarming, says Sanusi

    Police arraign man for raping his 16-year-old daughter

    Bello proscribes JAC in state institutions

    Police uncover arms factory in Delta

    22 contestants appeal Lagos council polls results

    Gunmen abduct Akwa Ibom monarch

    Cameroonian refugees invade Cross River communities


    Headlines from Vanguard

    FG, Ogun Convert Fela’s Family House To Heritage Museum

    We’ve Re-Jigged Prosecution Team To Deal With Corrupt Elements – Osinbajo

    Misau Appears Before Senate C’ttee, Says IGP Idris Bought 2 SUVs For Buhari’s Wife

    Proscription: IPOB asks judge to recuse self from case over alleged bias

    Patience Jonathan: Court Adjourns $15.5m Suit To Nov 22

    SEC’s Forensic Audit: Oando Shareholders To Bear N160m Bill

    Judiciary’s Corrupt Because Larger Nigerian Society Is Corrupt—Orbih, SAN

    Arewa youths accuse Buhari’s govt of bias in anti-corruption fight

    IYC seeks sack of Malami, Dambazau

    Buhari not carrying youths along —Okorocha

    Ugwuanyi Honours Another Enugu Indigene With Nine A1s In WAEC

    Enugu herdsmen seek police protection

    Oshodi-Apapa Expressway: Chaos As Policemen Aid Driving Against Traffic

    Police read riot act to Kwara politicians

    RNDA Threatens Hostilities, Insists PANDEF Can’t Speak For N-Delta

    S-H-O-C-K-E-R: Sports minister kicks against NFF bill

    Rohr confirms fresh two year deal
     

    Oct 26, 2017 at 8:30 AM
    Comments