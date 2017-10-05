Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [September 05, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, September 05, 2017.

    Headlines from Punch

    FG approves payment of N26bn to power firms

    Kachikwu/Baru feud: Presidency keeps mum, Senate to probe NNPC boss

    Patience: Reps’ panel orders Magu’s arrest for shunning summons

    Misau attacks IG again, accuses Idris of romancing female cops

    CBN recovers N50bn excess charges from banks

    Naira closes at 363/dollar

    Immigration increases visa issuing counters at Lagos airport

    NNPC reopens Ibadan depot

    Senator loses bid to reclaim seized property

    #ResumeOrResign protest: Charly Boy sues police for N500m

    Casual workers: NLC to picket MTN, Chi, AEPB, others

    Olugbo: Palace debunks death rumour

    Monkeypox hits Bayelsa, medical doctor, 10 others quarantined

    Guardian, 41, rapes 14-year-old

    Access Bank Lagos marathon gets Bronze Label

    Headlines from The Nation

    $25b: NNPC’s probe likely as Buhari meets Kachikwu

    Oil unions threaten strike over N800b debts

    Court adjourns ex- petroleum minister’s application seeking trial in Nigeria

    PTAD cleared 15,600 ghost pensioners from FG payroll

    There are 207,818 unqualified teachers in primary schools – TRCN

    Two content providers accuse TStv of copyright infringement

    Navy uncovers hotel where fuel is siphoned in Lagos

    Customs seizes trucks of fake drugs

    PDP chairman: George challenges other aspirants to debate

    YABATECH ASUP rejects professors for rector

    Lagos to traders: vacate roads or face sanctions

    EKSU gets 13 professors, 28 readers

    Ekiti youths oppose ‘recycling of leaders’

    Glad Police bullets didn’t kill me, says robbery suspect


    Headlines from Vanguard

    Oil Revenue Grew By 42.7% In July — NBS

    Eminent Nigerians Give Baru Hard Knocks As Senate Probes NNPC Boss

    Patience Jonathan: Reps C’tte orders Magu’s arrest

    WAEC Decries Rate Of Exam Malpractice, Mercenary

    Rohr: Eagles Still Need Ahmed Musa

    Brila Fm Celebrates 15 Years Of Sports Broadcasting

    Nigeria Can Be A Great Country—Anyaoku

    Kebbi Revives Argungu Fishing Festival

    Abia, Enugu Wrap Up 2017 Cowbellpedia Maths TV Quiz

    Osayomore, Popular Edo Musician, Kidnapped

    Empowerment: Ebonyi Begins Registration Of IPOB Members

    Kogi N200m Scandal: I’m Open To Speakership, Says Defecting Lawmaker

    Group Decries Absence Of Higher Institution In Itsekiri Communities

    Renowned Itsekiri historian, Pa J O S Ayomike is dead
     

    Comments