Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [September 10, 2017]

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper 10 September 2017.

    Headlines from Punch

    I’ve no plan to contest 2019 poll —Osinbajo

    Policemen protest unpaid salaries in Kaduna

    Ex-Army chief, Victor Malu, dies in Egypt, Buhari mourns

    FG probes 31 suspected monkeypox cases in Lagos, others

    Alleged $25bn contracts: Reactions as Baru says no role for Kachikwu, NNPC board in contracts

    No single syringe, others in Villa clinic – Aisha Buhari

    EFCC charges oil marketers with N7.8bn fraud

    NNPC appointment: Agbakoba sues FG for ‘discriminating’ against S’East

    Nine policemen, 41 others to face trial for illegal firearms deal

    Nigeria attractive to foreign investors despite challenges – KPMG

    We’re ready to die in 2019, says Wike

    Ambode promises 20,000 houses in three years

    Gunmen raid Rivers community, kill 14

    Imo woman bathes husband to death with acid

    Insecurity: Edo protesters petition Buhari, N’Assembly, demand CP’s transfer

    Police recover drugs as another Davido's friend, crew member die

    Headlines from The Nation

    Buhari condoles Ghanaian President over gas explosions in Accra

    Fed Govt loses N1.6tr to substandard products, says SON

    #BBOG to resume marches on Villa Thursday

    Car park opens at MMIA

    Some police commissioners under probe, says PSC

    ASUP to govt: our members are dying of Melaye

    Igbo leaders condemn Operation Python Dance

    Agbakoba sues govt for excluding Southeast from NNPC board appointments

    NUJ cancels award on Melaye

    Akeredolu names Oladunni Odu Ondo SUBEB chairmam

    Headlines from Vanguard

    FG feeds 17, 000 C-River pupils

    2 Brigade Nigerian Army commences Operation Crocodile Smile in A-Ibom

    Boko Haram: Yobe gov seeks refund of N13bn from FG

    PDP Chairmanship: I Won’t Step Down For Anybody —Daniel

    Ekiti govt to EFCC: Release arrested officials unconditionally

    Bagudu Denies Taking N10bn Primary Education Fund

    Ekeukwu market: Over 3000 displaced traders get N50m

    Lagos, Ondo, Oyo commence new legal year

    Abandonment of Zik’s Mausoleum project, a national shame— UNN Alumni

    IFAD distributes phones to Taraba farmers

    OGONI CLEANUP: MOSOP Laments Delay, Says Land, Water Still Contaminated

    Create three new states from Urhobo nation —Oghenekaro

    Nigeria’s Brown Ideye to pay $225,000 in paternity suit

    Ndidi To Undergo Leicester Medical Checks Today
     

