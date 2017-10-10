Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper 10 September 2017. Headlines from Punch I’ve no plan to contest 2019 poll —Osinbajo Policemen protest unpaid salaries in Kaduna Ex-Army chief, Victor Malu, dies in Egypt, Buhari mourns FG probes 31 suspected monkeypox cases in Lagos, others Alleged $25bn contracts: Reactions as Baru says no role for Kachikwu, NNPC board in contracts No single syringe, others in Villa clinic – Aisha Buhari EFCC charges oil marketers with N7.8bn fraud NNPC appointment: Agbakoba sues FG for ‘discriminating’ against S’East Nine policemen, 41 others to face trial for illegal firearms deal Nigeria attractive to foreign investors despite challenges – KPMG We’re ready to die in 2019, says Wike Ambode promises 20,000 houses in three years Gunmen raid Rivers community, kill 14 Imo woman bathes husband to death with acid Insecurity: Edo protesters petition Buhari, N’Assembly, demand CP’s transfer Police recover drugs as another Davido's friend, crew member die Headlines from The Nation Buhari condoles Ghanaian President over gas explosions in Accra Fed Govt loses N1.6tr to substandard products, says SON #BBOG to resume marches on Villa Thursday Car park opens at MMIA Some police commissioners under probe, says PSC ASUP to govt: our members are dying of Melaye Igbo leaders condemn Operation Python Dance Agbakoba sues govt for excluding Southeast from NNPC board appointments NUJ cancels award on Melaye Akeredolu names Oladunni Odu Ondo SUBEB chairmam Headlines from Vanguard FG feeds 17, 000 C-River pupils 2 Brigade Nigerian Army commences Operation Crocodile Smile in A-Ibom Boko Haram: Yobe gov seeks refund of N13bn from FG PDP Chairmanship: I Won’t Step Down For Anybody —Daniel Ekiti govt to EFCC: Release arrested officials unconditionally Bagudu Denies Taking N10bn Primary Education Fund Ekeukwu market: Over 3000 displaced traders get N50m Lagos, Ondo, Oyo commence new legal year Abandonment of Zik’s Mausoleum project, a national shame— UNN Alumni IFAD distributes phones to Taraba farmers OGONI CLEANUP: MOSOP Laments Delay, Says Land, Water Still Contaminated Create three new states from Urhobo nation —Oghenekaro Nigeria’s Brown Ideye to pay $225,000 in paternity suit Ndidi To Undergo Leicester Medical Checks Today