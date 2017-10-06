Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Today's Newspaper Headlines [Septemeber 06, 2017]

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 6, 2017 at 6:51 AM.

    Here are some selected headlines in today's newspaper, September 06, 2017.

    Headlines from Punch

    Kachikwu/Baru feud: PDP, SERAP call for suspension of Baru, Buhari meets minister today

    FG releases N100bn to contractors for Ibadan-Ilorin road, 24 others

    Reps oppose Morocco’s bid to join ECOWAS

    Protests as two Reps dump PDP, join APC

    Stop surcharge on mutilated, dirty notes, Reps tell CBN

    207,818 unqualified teachers in primary schools – TRCN

    Nnamdi Kanu has no means of livelihood, says army

    EFCC has frozen my late mother’s accounts, says Patience

    N22.8bn fraud: Ex-NAF chief, Amosu’s surety withdraws

    INEC to deploy 6,200 card readers for Anambra poll

    APC, PDP are expired parties –Okupe

    Nigeria spends $400m annually on pesticides – NSPRI

    Queen’s School old girls donate N10m building

    LASG organises fair, places 1,000 students on internship

    Veteran artists ask Ambode to rebuild Awo’s statue

    Two most wanted cult leaders killed in Imo

    Ekiti rainstorm, flood victims get relief materials

    Gunmen kill UNIBEN professor

    Manslaughter: Synagogue engineers file no-case submission

    Monkey pox: Avoid eating bushmeat, says FG

    Headlines from The Nation

    Buhari under pressure over $25b NNPC deals, others

    Patience Jonathan slams N2bn suit on EFCC

    Ohanaeze: Igbo should forget Biafra

    Fed Govt releases N100b to contractors

    CBN to blacklist exporters withholding forex proceeds

    Govt needs $16b for Warri, Bonny deep seaports, others, says Amaechi

    Govt to close NERFUND over N17.5b loans

    NLC, NEITI, others: NNPC ‘scandal’ must be investigated

    Suspend NNPC GMD Baru now, says PDP

    Agro exporters lose $25m to Apapa traffic

    Ekiti, Osun governorship polls hold July 14, Sept 22

    Ondo to access N7.6b UBEC fund

    Edo offsets N430m council pension arrears in two months

    18 die in Niger boat accident

    Woman in transit delivers baby on Lagos – Ibadan Expressway

    Court dissolves radio presenter Toke Makinwa’s marriage


    Headlines from Vanguard

    World Teachers’ Day: Buhari gives best teacher, Nwoye, Nissan car

    We need greater transparency in award of contracts —Osinbajo

    $25bn NNPC Contract Award: PDP, NLC, SERAP, ANEEJ Call For Baru’s Probe

    Trouble in NNPC over non-remittance of $629m to TSA

    Forget Biafra, Insist On Restructuring—Ohanaeze Ndigbo

    No money yet for $16bn eastern railway —Amaechi

    Terrorism: We’ll Stand By Nigeria To Defeat Boko Haram, UK Assures

    Expose Corrupt Judges, Falana Charges NBA

    NCDC confirms 12 suspected Monkey Pox cases in Bayelsa

    Judiciary Workers Endorse Gov Ugwuanyi For Second Term

    Imo Assembly Tasks CBN On ATM Queues

    ASUP Calls For Adequate Funding Of State Polytechnics

    Eagles’ Qualification More Important To Me Than My Goals – Ighalo
     

