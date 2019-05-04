Nigeria and the United Kingdom have agreed to fast-track key regulations to deepen the insurance market, expand the digital economy and explore naira-denominated financial instruments in collaboration with the City of London.
Both countries are also to endeavour to accelerate progress on franchise regulation to facilitate British …
Read more via THISDAYLIVE – http://bit.ly/2JgLHFI
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Both countries are also to endeavour to accelerate progress on franchise regulation to facilitate British …
Read more via THISDAYLIVE – http://bit.ly/2JgLHFI
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]