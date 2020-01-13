Business Nigeria Unveils $732 Million Broadband Project to Boost Economy – Businessday NG – Businessday NG

Nigeria plans to invest 265 billion naira ($732 million) in broadband infrastructure over the next four years as the government sets its sights on nationwide coverage and to boost an economy recovering from a 2016 contraction.

The government will provide 65 billion naira for the project and six …

