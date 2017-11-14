The Super Eagles are playing Argentina in a friendly match to prepare for the upcoming world cup in Russia. 1' KICK-OFF: Game under way! 1' Argentina keep the ball with some ease for the opening minute. Nigeria are yet to touch the ball. 5' Nigeria are on the defensive for most of the time and don't seem to know what to do whenever they are in possession. 11' Nigeria are growing into the game with some neat passing in the midfield. Iwobi has been the cause of a couple of failed attacks so far. 17' YELLOW! Iheanacho booked for elbowing Otamendi in the face. 25' Oh dear, oh dear... Costly error from the Nigerian goalie. Akpeyi seemingly misjudges the position of both Aguero and the ball as it lies at his feet and he stretches outside the area to pick it up as the Argentina forward advances. A free-kick is given and Aguero is frustrated as the goalkeeper prevents a quick dispatch. 27' GOAL! Banega finds the net! What a costly error. There's no booking for the goalkeeper, but his punishment is seeing the Argentina midfielder curl an effort into the bottom-right corner. 1-0. 30' The Super Eagles are now out. They play quick passes and seem confident of getting an equalizer. 36' GOAL! Argentina are two up and it's Aguero! Masherano delivers a defense-splitting pass and the cut back comes into Aguero's path. He is left with the simplest of finishes in front of goal. So easy. 2-0. 40' It's a flurry of chances for Argentina. This game could be well over before the end of the first half. 43' Free kick to Nigeria. Iwobi is brought down as he turns to receive a quick return pass from Mikel. 44' GOAL! Iheanacho with a beauty! Nigeria have not had a sniff, but their star forward curls the free-kick over the wall and Agustin Marchesin can only help the shot into the top corner. Game on? 2-1. HALF TIME We're back for the second half. 51' GOAL! 2-2! Nigeria win the ball on the edge of the box, play a quick series of passes before Iheanacho squared for Iwobi who put it in the back of the net. 54' GOAL! Incredible! Nigeria are ahead, from two down! Idowu gets the goal, calmly curling into the corner from Iheanacho's lay-off. What a start to the second half this has been. 2-3. 60' Nigeria careless in attack. Iwobi has been wasteful. Substitution Leon-Aderemi Balogun FOR Kenneth Josiah Omeruo 64' Argentina are seeing a lot of the ball but can't do much to threaten the super Eagles. Nigeria on the other hand are trying to hurt them via counter attacks. 68' A half chance for Argentina. A corner is volleyed back in after a half-clearance and the ball falls to Perez. The Argentine challenges to nod wide. His coach is furious. 70' Ahmed Musa on for Kelechi Iheanacho. 74' GOAL! Iwobi! Astounding! The Arsenal forward shimmies away from Mascherano and finishes into the corner. Nigeria have been unbelievable in this second half. 2-4. 76' Rigoni replaces Di Maria. 81' Argentina keep pushing for a route back into the game. Banega delivers an awful free-kick from the left which Uzoho claims with ease. Nigeria hard at work in defense too. 84' Nigeria have so much pace on the counter attack! Alex Iwobi sprints clear and puts Perez on his backside twice. He passes the ball down the field where Mikel's cross is headed behind for a corner. 87' Alex Iwobi out for O. Kayode 89' Musa fouls Perez. Free kick to Argentina. Banega's shot flies over the crossbar. 90' + 3' Argentina piling on the pressure via corner kicks. Troost-Ekong smuggles the ball behind for another corner. Otamendi's header is wayward. Banega fouled. Free-kick. Time is running out. It's over. Referee blows the final whistle. Nigeria defeat Argentina 4-2.