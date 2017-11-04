Submit Post Advertise

Sports Nigeria vs Argentina Friendly Match Approved By FIFA

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 4, 2017 at 7:15 AM.

    World football–governing body, FIFA, has given approval for the international friendly between Nigeria and Argentina to go ahead as scheduled in Krasnodar, Russia on Tuesday, 14th November 2017.

    This was contained in a letter forwarded to the Football Union of Russia, addressed to the General Secretary, Aleksandr Alaev, and signed by FIFA’s Director of Competitions, Christian Unger.

    The letter, dated 31 October 2017 read, inter alia: “FIFA would like to thank you for complying with the Regulations Governing International Matches by submitting the relevant information and authorisations for the following tier 1 international match: Argentina Vs Nigeria, Krasnodar Stadium, Krasnodar, 14 November 2017.

    “In accordance with article 7 of the regulations, FIFA is happy to provide official authorisation for this men’s tier 1 international match.

    “Please note that this authorisation is conditional upon FIFA receiving details of the referees who will officiate in the stated match. We will confirm authorisation once the referee details have been received and checked. We would like to remind you that only referees included in the 2017 FIFA Refereeing Lists can officiate in an international “A” match.

    “We would like to take this opportunity to remind you that in accordance with article 12 of the Regulations Governing International Matches, your association is required to ensure that a completed association report, list of players for both teams and the referee report are submitted to FIFA within 48 hours of each international “A” match.”
     
    Comments