Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Announces New Date for World Cup Qualifiers

    FIFA has confirmed the date Nigeria will host Cameroon in back-to-back 208 World Cup 2018 qualifying games.



    According to the fixture list on their website, the match at the Godswill Akpabio super eagles b.jpg International Stadium, which was earlier move to August 31 for television purposes, has been moved back to the initial date of September 1.

    The return leg has also been moved from September 5 to September 4 in Yaounde.

    The new dates have been communicated to both football federations by FIFA.

    The Super Eagles are top of group B‎ with six points, four points more than second-placed Cameroon.
     
