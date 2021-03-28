Kayode Israel
Nigeria vs Lesotho: Eagles Prepare For Fanfare With Crocodiles In Lagos - P.M.EXPRESS
The Super Eagles returned to Lagos from Benin Republic on Sunday afternoon, savouring the victory over the Squirrels that shot them to an unassailable 11 points in their 2021 AFCON qualifying group and looking forward to a colourful house party against the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Teslim...
pmexpressng.com