Former Super Eagles captain, Jay Jay Okocha, has said the team with the right mindset will emerge victorious, when Nigeria take on South Africa in the quarter-final of the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.
Nigeria are yet to defeat South Africa in their last five outings, which ended …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/30qnRMQ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Nigeria are yet to defeat South Africa in their last five outings, which ended …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/30qnRMQ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[56]