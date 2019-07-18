JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports Nigeria vs Tunisia: Fans react as Super Eagles finish in third-place at AFCON 2019 – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Nigerians have reacted as Super Eagles defeated Tunisia 1-0 on Wednesday, to win bronze in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations third-place playoff.

The Super Eagles missed the chance to play in the final, after they were beaten 2-1 by Algeria, with Riyad Mahrez smashing in the …

naija.JPG

read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2XPjdeJ

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
[61]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top