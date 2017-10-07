Submit Post Advertise

Sports Nigeria vs Zambia: Live Updates

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 7, 2017 at 5:17 PM. Views count: 110

  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The Super Eagles are literally 90 minutes away from confirming their place at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

    The Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo is the battlefield as the Super Eagles confront the Chipolopolo.

    Nigeria presently has 10 points from four games while the Zambians are closing in from behind with seven points from the same number of games.

    As expected, there have been so much talk in the run to Saturday’s game with the Eagles promising to wrap things up and the Zambians promising an upset


    Updates: Nigeria 0 vs 0 Zambia

    - Yellow card Mikel Ndubusi Agu

    - A rather direct ball from the Zambian back-to-front sees Alex Ngonga tearing down on goal. He shrugs off the challenge of Leon Balogun, but can only fire over the bar.

    - Ndubisi AGU (in) comes off the bench to replace Ogenyi ONAZI (out) (Nigeria)

    - Onazi back on the field on play

    - Ogenyi Onazi injured at the 24th minute of play

    - Zambia's Chipolopo pull a goal but...Off side

    - 8′ Echiejile fouled. Free kick to Eagles

    - Shehu fouled just outside the 18 yard box

    - The Eagles got their first corner kick. it was staking by Victor Moses but it was played straight to the safe hand of the Zambian’s goal keeper.

    - Zambia got the first corner kick of the game in the 4th minute but a header send it away for the second kick but was cleared away to a goal kick by Nigerian defender

    - The Super Eagles of Nigeria qualifier against Zambia match has kicked off .
     

    RemmyAlex, Oct 7, 2017 at 5:17 PM
