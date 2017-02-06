Walter Onnoghen has been cleared to become the Chief Justice of Nigeria, The Nation reports. He currently is in acting capacity and is waiting for President Muhammadu Buhari to nominate him for the position to the senate for confirmation. His nomination had been delayed because he was being screened by security operatives. However, he has been absolved of all blemishes now. The security report said that he is "reform-minded and suitable for the anti-corruption agenda of the Buhari administration” a source said. President Buhari or Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will soon send his name to the Senat for confirmation "any moment from now," the source added.