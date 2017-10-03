Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Why Food Prices are Still Expensive - Minister

    Nigeria's Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, has stated that the cost of food items is still high because of infrastructural deficit and export demands despite the evolution of the agricultural sector.

    “There are many reasons why the prices are still up there but principally, I think it is infrastructural deficit.

    “By this, I mean what it takes to bring the produce from the farms to the farm gates and from the farm gates to the city centres and this may not improve until various road and rail projects are completed.

    “The good news, however, is that from October this year, the General Electric, which has the concession for the 3,500 narrow gauge rail routes will commence work.

    “The Lagos to Kano standard gauge rail project and the Lagos to Calabar rail lines which will criss cross all the South Eastern States are priority projects of the government.

    “That will help in the transportation of goods and services including agricultural produce at a far cheaper fare and that will percolate to the common man,” he said.
     

    Comments