President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the south east that his government will deliver on promises made in 2015. “My presence here today is a demonstration of my strong belief in the unity of Nigeria. As the most populous country in Africa with over 300 ethnic groups, our diversity is almost unique among the nations,” he said. The president stated that his administration’s commitment to execute projects that will lead to the fast-tracking of development in the region. “When I met with leaders of the South-east last month in Abuja, they raised several issues of concern including the state of roads in the region. I want to assure you that we will deliver on our promise. Our 2018 budget include many strategic projects for the region in roads, power, agriculture and social sector,” the president said.