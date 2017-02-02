Submit Post Advertise

Politics Nigeria: Why I Joined APC – Andy Uba

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Feb 2, 2017 at 4:29 PM. Views count: 884

  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Senator Andy Uba, representing Anambra South Senatorial zone has stated that he defected to the All Progressives Congress because of its members.

    Uba disclosed this at a news briefing on Wednesday in his home country, Uga, Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

    Uba said that he joined the APC because of other personalities in the party with sound ideas and whom he looked up to in politics.

    He listed some of the personalities to include the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, and APC National Auditor, Chief George Muoghalu.

    Uba stressed that with such caliber of people, the party would take the state to enviable heights.
     
    RemmyAlex, Feb 2, 2017 at 4:29 PM
  2. Marcel Uzendu

    Marcel Uzendu Member

    RIP Andy Uba
     
    Marcel Uzendu, Feb 2, 2017 at 6:04 PM
  3. Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi Social Member Curators

    Ah, why RIP?
     
    Oluogunjobi, Feb 2, 2017 at 6:46 PM
  4. chyfirst

    chyfirst Member

    You are a total confused man
     
    chyfirst, Feb 2, 2017 at 8:55 PM
