Politics Nigeria: Why We Want Atiku To Return - PDP

    The Adamawa State chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has renewed its call on former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to return to the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

    Mr Shehu Tahir, the state chairman of the party, made the call while speaking the party’s stakeholders meeting on Wednesday in Yola.

    Tahir said: “ It is not a wise decision for Atiku to abandon the house he helped to build, so we want him back.’’

    He said that the problem that led to mass defection of former members of the party to other parties were over, hence the need for them to return.

    He urged other stakeholders to help prevail on the former vice-president to return to the party.
     
