Fitch Ratings, a global ratings agency has stated that Nigeria will continue to experience sluggish recovery following a weak business climate, regulatory uncertainty in the oil sector and tight credit supply which has held back investment.
The agency which predicted that the country’s GDP growth would average 2.2 per …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2wM3xsB
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The agency which predicted that the country’s GDP growth would average 2.2 per …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2wM3xsB
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[92]