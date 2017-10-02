Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria Will Never Break Up - Bishop Oyedepo

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Samguine, Oct 2, 2017 at 2:21 PM. Views count: 30

  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    David Oyedepo, presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, says Nigeria will not break up in spite of its present challenges.

    He said this in a satellite telecast of the church’s prayer session monitored by NAN in Jos on Monday.

    The bishop had led the church in a 30-minute breakfast prayer for the country.

    Oyedepo said it was made known to him via divine revelation in 1979 while praying for the well-being of the country that Nigeria would never disintegrate.

    “The good news is that Nigeria will rise again to glory,” he assured.

    The bishop led members in prayer for peace and prosperity of the country.

    Prayers were also made for God to intervene and direct the government to make policies that would be to the benefit of the people and the country.

    “Nigeria shall not see war; God will visit eternal silence on every religious bigot being used to cause war; there will be no bloodshed in the country

    “Let Nigeria know peace; make this our independence gift; let every religious manipulator be stopped today.

    “We shall not see war in this country again.

    “God has given us peace today for the economic and industrial revolution of Nigeria as a great nation.

    “No agent of the devil will cause problems (for this country).”


    NAN
     

    Samguine, Oct 2, 2017 at 2:21 PM
