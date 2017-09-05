Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday challenged Nigerians to abate the growing separatist agitations and debates about the unity of Nigeria, tasking them to rather channel their energies and resources towards building a great nation. Osinbajo made this remark while representing President Muhammadu Buhari at a feast in commemoration of the Eid-El Kabir celebration in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. He said it was time citizens stopped promoting talks on the division of Nigeria but should rather concentrate on how Nigeria will attain the level God has designed it to be. According to him, the country is so blessed to the extent that people hold the opinion that one of every four or five black persons in the world must be a Nigerian, as he went spiritual, pointing out that God conceived Nigeria as a nation blessed with the diversity of resources and ideas. He insisted that it was time to put paid to protracted controversies which characterise Nigeria’s experience, insisting that Nigeria is a country ordained by God to remain eternally united. He emphasised that Nigeria was so rich both in human and natural resources to the extent that God conceived it to be a honey pot to other African nations which he said would have to depend on it to survive. Arguing that he was confident that Nigeria would never disintegrate, Osinbajo said God designed the country to be a pre-eminent black nation that is rich in culture, commerce and technology. “I am one of those who are extremely confident that our nation will remain united because I am convinced that God’s plans and purpose for Nigeria are that we would be the preeminent black nation in the world. “This is a nation that will show forth in culture, in technology and in commerce, God’s investment in the black race. This is why today, some people say out of four blacks, some say five, one must be a Nigerian. That is not a mean attainment at all".