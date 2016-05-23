Business Nigeria: Youth Unemployment Increases by 16% in 2016

#1
Nigeria’s employment crisis worsened in the first quarter of 2016, with unemployment rate rising to 12.1 per cent, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said on Friday.



The bureau said in its latest Unemployment Watch report that between December 2015 and March 2016, the population of unemployed Nigerians increased by 518,000 to over 1.45 million.

Economically active or working age population, the NBS said, increased from 105.02 million in the fourth quarter of 2015 to 106 million by the end of March 2016.

However, actual population of people willing, able and actively looking for work increased by 1.99 per cent, from 76.9 million in fourth quarter of 2015 to 78.4 million in the first quarter of 2016.

According to the report, youth unemployment grew from 14.46 per cent in the last quarter of 2015 to 16.39 per cent in the first quarter of 2016.

The report said failure of government to meet its target of creating a minimum of 1.5 million jobs required for the period to keep the unemployment rate constant at 10.4 per cent before the end of December 2015 worsened the unemployment situation.

The rate as at June end 2015 was 8.2 per cent and 9.9 per cent by September ending 2015.

The NBS said its computations were based on the International Labour Organization, ILO definition, which described unemployment as the population of persons aged 15–64 who, during the reference period, were available for work, actively seeking for work, but were unable to find work.

 
[1498]
U

ujoh22

Member
#2
#2
Hello,


I want to share with you how you will start making a good extra weekly living incomes from this great website http://www.virtatrade.com/index.php where you can make a big source of extra incomes from the comfort of your home without trading risk.

This how this company work, You buy your virta stock from this modern company at the current market price and You will receive the next price you will use to sell your virta stock to make your instant profit.

Once the virta stock market price rise up to your next selling price, you will sell your virta stock and make your instant profit. No RISK TRADING.

You can withdr090aw your profit daily from a minimum of $1 and above.

This modern company does not involve risk trading where traders need to trade with either to loss or gain.

All you do is to sell your virta stock and make your instant profits.

I make good daily incomes from this company platform as my extra source of incomes to my bitcoin wallet every week.

Visit and register with the company here http://www.virtatrade.com/index.php and test their trading platform with just one dollar to earn your first profit from their market to see how great their trading platform work.
 

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top