Nigerian International pop star, Wizkid has aired his view concerning the postponement of Nigeria’s general elections which was supposed to begin today with the Presidential and National Assembly polls.
In a series of messages, posted on his social media, an obviously angry Wiz took a swipe at Nigeria’s two …
via Nigerian Entertainment Today – http://bit.ly/2BHSL9D
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In a series of messages, posted on his social media, an obviously angry Wiz took a swipe at Nigeria’s two …
via Nigerian Entertainment Today – http://bit.ly/2BHSL9D
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[28]