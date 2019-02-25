Politics #NigeriaDecides: Full list of result from Osun State presidential election as announced by INEC. APC wins again! - Linda Ikejis Blog

President Buhari has won Osun State, the second officially declared presidential election result by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

In the result announced by the returning officer, Professor Ogundipe, President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress polled 347, 634 votes, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party got 337, 377 votes.





