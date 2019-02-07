Metro #NigeriaDecides: We are ready, 24000 Mobile Policemen to be deployed nationwide – IGP Adamu – YNaija

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on Thursday said that his men are ready for the 2019 elections, stressing that over 24,000 Mobile Police officers, 4000 Counter-Terrorism operatives and 8000 personnel of the Special Protection Unit personnel, will be deployed across the country for the general elections to …



