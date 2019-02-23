National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally reacted to reports that allege he is the owner of ACT Technologies, a company responsible for creating Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and Card Readers.
An online news medium …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2T8sbR3
Get More Nigeria Political News
An online news medium …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2T8sbR3
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]