Nigerian Activist, Olawale Bakare, Released By DSS

BREAKING: Nigerian Activist, Olawale Bakare, Released By DSS | Sahara Reporters

Bakare was arrested in Osogbo, Osun State, on Wednesday for participating in the RevolutionNow protest that saw dozens of citizens taking to the streets in different parts of the country to demand better governance from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
