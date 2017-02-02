The Nigerian Army said on Thursday that it had arrested three foreign terrorists as part of its ongoing anti terrorism war in the North-East. Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Maiduguri. Irabor said that the suspects were arrested at a check point in Damasak. “On Jan.26, at about 1745 hours three Chadians were arrested at a check point in Damasak after a mobile phone belonging to one of them was flipped through and it shows pictures of men in both military T-shirt and mufti with GPMG, FN and AK 47 rifles. “The Chadians are in custody undergoing interrogation,” he said. Irabor said that the army had also intercepted seven females from Niger Republic last month. “On Jan.16 at about 1715 hours, troops deployed at Cham check point intercepted seven female immigrants from the Republic of Niger enroute Yola via Kano