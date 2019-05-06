The Nigerian Army on Sunday announced ban on the use of motorcycles in the North West region.
It said the ban under exercise HARBIN KUNAMA which seeks to wipe out banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the zone, affects Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Kastina, Sokoto, Zamfara and …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2J4ApFd
Get More Nigeria Political News
It said the ban under exercise HARBIN KUNAMA which seeks to wipe out banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the zone, affects Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Kastina, Sokoto, Zamfara and …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2J4ApFd
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[60]