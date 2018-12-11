The International Criminal Court (ICC) says Nigerian security forces (NSF) have committed war crimes against humanity.
In a report sent to TheCable, the ICC said it has received “a total of 169 communications” from Nigeria and its assessment has shown that security forces in Nigeria have committed war crimes varying …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2QnG3WX
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In a report sent to TheCable, the ICC said it has received “a total of 169 communications” from Nigeria and its assessment has shown that security forces in Nigeria have committed war crimes varying …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2QnG3WX
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]