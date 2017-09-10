A video has emerged showing soldiers in armoured tank and some patrol vans allegedly invade the home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu while some IPOB supporters tried to resist them The video also shows one of the IPOB supporters who was shot as the military personnel kept shooting live bullets to disperse the irate youths. This is coming barely 24 hours after the Nigerian army said it would begin its second phase of Operation Python Dance II in the South Eastern states. See video