Nigerian soldiers have rescued 73 persons from the Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.
All 73, mainly women and children, were rescued during two clearance operations by soldiers under Operation Lafiya Dole in Gwoza Local Government Area of the state, the army said in a statement....
