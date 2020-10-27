Video Nigerian Army Responsible For Lekki Shooting, Says Lagos Governor | Nigeria News Links


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Nigerian Army Responsible For Lekki Shooting, Says Lagos Governor - Arise TV
  • Violence: Disbandment of SARS dampened police morale – Yahaya Bello - Punch Newspaper
  • Sanwo-Olu orders full reopening of all markets in Lagos - PM News
  • NASS Will Secure Justice For Police Brutality Victims, Ensure Five-Point Demands Are Implemented – Lawan - Channels TV
  • End SARS: PDP reacts as NBC fines Channels TV, AIT, Arise TV – Daily Post News
  • Lekki Tollgate incident: President Buhari was likely to have been told – Falana – Vanguard News

Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Metro - Nigerian Army Responsible For Lekki Shooting, Says Lagos Governor - Arise TV

Metro - Violence: Disbandment of SARS dampened police morale – Yahaya Bello - Punch Newspaper

Metro - Sanwo-Olu orders full reopening of all markets in Lagos - PM News

Politics - NASS Will Secure Justice For Police Brutality Victims, Ensure Five-Point Demands Are Implemented – Lawan - Channels TV

Politics - End SARS: PDP reacts as NBC fines Channels TV, AIT, Arise TV – Daily Post News

Politics - Lekki Tollgate incident: President Buhari was likely to have been told – Falana – Vanguard News

