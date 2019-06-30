Ayoola ‘AJ’ Ajayi, the man police believe murdered Mackenzie Lueck and then burned her body in a backyard, wrote a murder novel last year in which two of the characters suffer an eerily similar fate to the Utah University student.
The 31-year-old Former Army IT specialist-come-author self-published …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2RMYFgz
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The 31-year-old Former Army IT specialist-come-author self-published …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2RMYFgz
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]