Nigerian ballet dancer, Anthony Madu gets scholarship by the American Ballet Theatre in New York after video him dancing in the rain went viral (video)
11-year-old Nigerian ballet dancer Anthony Madu who impressed many around the world after a video of him dancing in the rain went viral has been offered a scholarship from the
www.lindaikejisblog.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!