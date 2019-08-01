Despite efforts by the Nigerian government to focus on agriculture and make it a mainstay of the Nigerian economy, Nigerian banks gave only 4.20 per cent of their total loans to the sector in the second quarter (Q2) of this year.
A total of N15.1 trillion was given as loans in the second quarter of 2019, out of which only N636 billion was given to agriculture.
