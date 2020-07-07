Metro Nigerian Boy from Viral Ballet Video Gets International Scholarship – Olisa.tv

Nigerian Boy from Viral Ballet Video Gets International Scholarship - Olisa.tv

Lady luck has sure shone on Anthony Mmesoma Madu, the 11-year-old Nigerian boy who became an internet sensation after a video of him dancing ballet in the rain went viral. The Leap of Dance Academy student has been offered international scholarships after the clip caught the attention of many...
