Nigerian Boy from Viral Ballet Video Gets International Scholarship - Olisa.tv
Lady luck has sure shone on Anthony Mmesoma Madu, the 11-year-old Nigerian boy who became an internet sensation after a video of him dancing ballet in the rain went viral. The Leap of Dance Academy student has been offered international scholarships after the clip caught the attention of many...
www.olisa.tv
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!