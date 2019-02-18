Good times are here for shareholders of the Nigerian Breweries Plc, as the company announced that it will be paying a final dividend of N14,603,027,891; which is N1.83 per ordinary share of 50 Kobo each for the period ended December 31, 2018.
This is subject to the deduction of the appropriate
