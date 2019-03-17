Metro Nigerian bride to-be, goes to sleep and never wakes up, just a week to her wedding – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
A young lady has passed away just one week to her wedding, according to latest reports. Ade Ngufan, the deceased was said to have died her sleep, leaving loved ones thrown into confusion and pain.

The deceased reportedly slept the night of March 9, and never …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2HqjFHC

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top