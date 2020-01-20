Metro Nigerian couple’s “Balenciaga” native attire amuses Twitter users after they were seen shopping at a mall in Ilorin (video) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
A Nigerian couple’s "Balenciaga" native attire has amused Twitter users after they were spotted at a Shopping Mall in Ilorin Kwara state.

In a video shared online, the man and his partner can be seen wearing matching outfits....


Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/366bcBm

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top